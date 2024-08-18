Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Sunday 18 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 18th Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love you are procrastinating, you don’t know how to choose between two people but you should. Agreements at work in this period are decisive for your future. Roll up your sleeves and you will see that everything will be fine. If there have been arguments and discussions, you will be able to achieve great things.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, August 18, 2024), you’re in a good mood, you’re no longer angry, maybe you’ve forgiven someone. Good news at work. Give your all to achieve great results. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t immediately go according to plan.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you want to forget an argument that happened these days. At work you are stronger today, take advantage of this opportunity. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

CANCER

Dear Cancer, if you are living two stories, be careful of the difficulties that this could bring. In the office you are unfocused, you have little desire to work. Don’t be angry if something doesn’t go according to plan.

ALL PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, August 18, 2024), a person will bring you closer, you don’t know if you believe them to be sincere. If you have to argue with someone in the office, do it today, you will have the answer ready. Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to plan.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, go out and visit the right places tonight, you could meet someone interesting. At work, important phone calls. Make your value and the skills you are full of count.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 18, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope Paolo Fox’s today is that of Virgo: important phone calls are coming at work. The kind that can change a life. Weigh the pros and cons before accepting.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES