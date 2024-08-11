Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Sunday 11 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 11th Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you have the Moon in opposition that will bring some small contrasts in love even during today, August 11, 2024. Couples who have recently started living together will be full of ideas to put into practice. Are you single? Good opportunities and new encounters favored during the day. There is no point in letting anything slip at work.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, August 11, 2024), in the next few hours you will be called to face some changes. Courage: it will be fun! This will be the right time to plan something with your partner. Problems from an economic point of view. Moon in opposition. Differences to be healed.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, do not fear: Venus does not have the power to throw away love. Calm and cool. You must not postpone an important choice at work. You just have to evaluate it. There are important commitments in sight. Today – Sunday, August 11 – will be a day that, like yesterday, will be lived with tranquility.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you are experiencing perplexities in love. Perhaps a few too many. Ponder your moves carefully. Vitality in decline during the next few hours of this month of August. Astrological situation promising. With this sky it is better to be cautious.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday, August 11, 2024), the right opportunity is coming to try it with someone or some… Work? Better to always maintain good relationships with everyone. Moon in opposition soon… You don’t have to get angry if something doesn’t go right on the work front.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you have good sentimental foundations at this time of year. Problems with some friends can be solved. Energy at work where you will have to solve some small problems. Nothing serious. Relax.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 11, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope Paolo Fox’s today is Leo: the right opportunity to try it with someone.

