Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 9 July 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, sunday 9 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the moon in your sign makes this Sunday really intriguing for love. The past can be left behind to start over with a new partner. At work there are new opportunities to be seized on the fly.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 9 July 2023), love is going well but you have to give it a hand to fate every now and then so try to go to new places if you’re still single. At work, evaluate the new proposals carefully before accepting them blindly.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, open up more in love because, even if you don’t know it, there is someone who likes you. There is some doubt about the work but it will soon be resolved. Keep calm. You will see that soon everything is fine. You will be able to achieve great things and understand which way you are going.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, everything in love is amplified thanks to the favorable moon. It’s time to relax at work, the chaotic period is over. You can achieve great things and finally understand which way you are going. Roll up your sleeves and breathe a sigh of relief.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 9 July 2023), the moon supports you so the time has come to make your love story official. At work you are always a little anxious but you will soon achieve great results.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the moon is opposite so pay attention to relationships with your partner that could be problematic. At work, don’t get obsessed with short-term projects, look beyond. You will be able to take great satisfaction and understand which way you are going.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Lion: if you live a love story, don’t be ashamed to make it official.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces