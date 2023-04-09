Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 9 April 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, sunday 9 April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in this period you are full of things you want to do and projects in your head. However, in the coming days you will be very busy, so during these hours it would be better to rest and recover the energy you have lost in recent days. Relax. There is time to do everything.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 9 April 2023), your desire for love will be strong in these Easter hours. By following the path indicated by the stars, you will be able to resolve any problems with your partner. Keep your antennae straight, you’ll soon meet the perfect partner. The right person for you.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in these hours of April you are particularly attentive to family matters. There are probably too many issues with a relative, insecurities, and disagreements weighing down on you, and you’ve decided to free your soul. Today – April 9 – could be a day of reconciliation.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, during this Easter weekend you are tending to be a little more outgoing than usual. This attitude will help you make acquaintances, perhaps even important ones. You really need to relax and not think about the problems you have faced in the last few weeks…

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 9 April 2023), you must realize that you are the masters of your destiny, both sentimental and professional. Make sure you are paying proper attention to loved ones that you have probably neglected a little recently. They deserve it.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, during the next few hours of this Easter day you will have the opportunity to give vent to your instincts. You are always self-confident when facing problems, which lets others know that you are trying to hide your insecurities. Don’t stay locked up at home. Get out!

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, APRIL 9, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Taurus: love is good, you will be able to resolve any problems with your partner.

