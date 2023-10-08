Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 8 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 8 October 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, at this time of year you are very stressed and this could have repercussions on your relationship. Try to be careful: perhaps the time has come to take stock of the situation and check the relationship itself.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 8 October 2023), yours is a positive weekend, especially for feelings. If you are alone you could fall in love, while if you are in a couple you could rediscover passion. You might even get some good news…

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you are experiencing an important weekend at the beginning of October for feelings: love is going very well in these hours and very soon there could be positive news both for experienced couples and for those who are at the beginning of their story.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, yours is a weekend in October that sees you subdued since you are stressed, tense and angry. Be careful because these emotions of yours could lead you to interact negatively with others. Bite your tongue before you do any major damage.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 8 October 2023), over the next few hours of this weekend you could have some rapprochement with a person from your past but be careful, sometimes regret is not the best feeling to make choices. You always want to change.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you have come from a very positive day which allowed you to recover energy and situations of various kinds. Try to accept all the news and don’t stay still. Now act. Make your move.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 8 OCTOBER 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: important weekend for feelings. Love is going very well these days.

