Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 8 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 8th eightbre 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during the next few hours of this October 8, 2023 you will be able to obtain better results compared to the previous days and you will also be able to unblock some situations and receive some good news that you have been waiting for for a long time. Clarifications expected in love.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 8 October 2023), you are experiencing an important weekend for work since you may have some important news. Some problems may be overcome in the coming months so try not to be discouraged. Hold on.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, dedicate the weekend you are experiencing to love and friendships. As far as work is concerned, you have two important planets (Mars and Sun) on your side: they will help you overcome problems that may arise soon.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, this will be a somewhat slow weekend for you, subdued compared to the previous ones. Try to be careful at work. There may also be conflicts on a sentimental level, but this is a temporary crisis. Try to stay calm. It will pass.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 8 October 2023), yours will be a slightly subdued weekend as far as feelings are concerned since you would like something more. However, try to remain calm.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are experiencing hours of recovery in which you can express yourself freely and find the answers you have been looking for for some time. It promises to be a good day for singles since meetings are favored. Look around!

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, 8 OCTOBER 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: you have two important planets (Mars and Sun) on your side: they will help you overcome any problems.

