PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 8 January 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, prudence must be the master, you have to think a lot and then talk, you come from a period of frequent clashes both in love and in work. Unfortunately you will often be forced to raise the tone of a discussion. You will know how to find the right words so as not to create further problems and quarrels.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 8 January 2023), you are not very patient and you get angry right away and for a little while. Manage the situations and problems that arise in the best possible way without being impulsive and reflecting more.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you are having a good weekend which for some will be one of true love and for others pure fun: it is forbidden to stay at home for the next few hours. Have fun but be careful. Everything can go your way, but don’t be hasty.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are experiencing some complicated days, especially from a physical point of view. It is advisable to go to bed early and not abuse your body. Rest. During this period, rest is needed. On the other hand, these are the last days of the Christmas period, enjoy them to the full.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 8 January 2023), it will be a weekend that puts everything back on the line, whether a person reciprocates your feelings or you think a friendship can become something more. You are experiencing strong days and someone will be able to experience an important relationship.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are experiencing an important, very delicate weekend, try not to act on impulse but reflect on things. Be careful if you intend to close an important love story. Maybe it’s time not to be hasty. At least consider carefully before making such a decision.

