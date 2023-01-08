Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday January 8, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday January 8, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are experiencing a weekend full of news, try to make the most of them. January will be the month of relationships, open your heart to those close to you. Don’t close in on yourself.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 8 January 2023), during this weekend you must be reactive and willing to react. Try to overcome the problems without wasting any more time. As for love, if you have big plans wait for the month of February.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you often find yourself in chaos, in total confusion. You’re probably angry at a person because you don’t feel understood at work or in love, but luckily you’re now starting to make up for lost ground.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, plan well who you spend this weekend with while avoiding negative people. Deleterious for you. Certainly this day will be positive, even if tiredness will be felt in the evening. All normal. Maybe everything will work out soon, but you have to want it.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 8 January 2023), you are living a good time, very interesting from many points of view. Intense sentimental situation, it will be a Sunday of love to be fully exploited. Even of passion, to live with your partner under the covers.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, be careful not to overdo it, evaluate well the strengths you have. As for love, some of you are not so physically satisfied with your partner, the stars advise you to deal with this problem. Roll up your sleeves.

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: an intense sentimental situation. Make the most of the weekend you are experiencing.

