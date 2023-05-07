Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 7 May 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 7 May 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, you have spent too much money in the recent past, especially in the week that has just ended. Even if this weekend you would have liked to go out and have new experiences, perhaps it is better to stay at home and look after your wallet too. It takes a little more caution. Pay due attention to your partner. Don’t neglect it.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 7 May 2023), if you are in a complicated relationship, you must find a different solution or the only alternative will be to close and look to the future. Think about it. Don’t act on instinct and make your move calmly.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a day of great strength awaits you even if you will have some small economic problems. Beyond this, however, you can have fun keeping your expenses under control… You can party even without spending the world… Don’t limit yourself too much though! Find the right balance.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you’ve been a little nervous this time of year. Today (Sunday 7 May 2023), finally, will be the right one to find lost balance and serenity again. Roll up your sleeves and take advantage of the opportunities.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 7 May 2023), the next few will be days in which you could be intractable, nervous, grumpy. Yes, nervousness and stress may take over. Try to stay calm and avoid unnecessary discussions. Bite your tongue if necessary.

FISH

Dear Pisces, on this weekend in early May, those who work on call may receive something more than usual. For others, these will be the right days to catch their breath and recover recently lost physical and mental energy. In short, relaxation.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Sagittarius: a day of great strength awaits you even if you will have some small economic problems.

