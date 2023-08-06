Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 6 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 6 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, there have recently been some heavy sentimental disappointments, you must not be afraid to come forward again. The courage to react and return to being happy and aiming high will be rewarded. Courage. Throw yourself into new adventures. Maybe you will find the right person…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 6 August 2023), during the next few hours of this month of August, which is cooler than usual, there will be no shortage of opportunities to return to being happy. If you have been feeling lonely lately, you will be able to recover. Get involved without hesitation or fear.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, your strength and your courage often push you to launch yourself into new fun challenges to be won. You have the unique ability to always be able to recover from difficulties. So good.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if you are convinced of a choice you have made it is unlikely that you will then be able to stand on the sidelines without reacting. But now the time has come to avoid clashes and quarrels. Try to relax.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 6 August 2023), in this period of the year you are often under pressure and during the weekend you are experiencing you will always risk arguing or having difficulty being with others .

FISH

Dear Pisces, you don’t feel understood by others, so look elsewhere for serenity. You are generally very approachable and reliable, but if someone disrespects you or does not understand the importance of some complaints, then do not hesitate to move on.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 6, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: the opportunities to return to being happy will not be lacking.

