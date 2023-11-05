Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 5 November 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 5 November 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, be careful in love because you are not very convinced of your feelings for your partner. At work you are looking for stability but it will come soon. Not everything is going right, but many things will be right sooner than you imagine. You will see that they will be passing moments, but you will emerge victorious.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 5 November 2023), be more impulsive in love and follow your sensations without fear. At work we need to be more diplomatic. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love it is better not to make rash decisions and you feel a little impatient at work. We have to grit our teeth. Not everything goes according to plan but you will see that many things work out even sooner than expected. There will be no unsolvable problems, you just have to have a little patience.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are very confused in love and you don’t even know what you are looking for. At work it’s a bit the same situation, you’re looking for your own path. Not everything will be fixed right away, but many things will take over.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 5 November 2023), be careful in love because you may have made some slightly risky choices. At work you feel burdened with responsibility. You will see that soon everything will be fine.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love you will be able to overcome all the issues that have caused you problems recently and take your mind off things at work. Enjoy your free time. Not everything promises well, but many things are fixed sooner than expected. You just have to have a little patience, roll up your sleeves.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 5, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one dand Pisces: in love you will overcome long-term problems and disappointments. Not everything can be fixed right away.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO