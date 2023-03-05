Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday, March 5, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, sunday 5 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you have the moon in your sign so you will be very thoughtful but that’s not a bad thing. As far as the working situation is concerned, it is an excellent time to invest and make room for new things.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 5 March 2023), those who have experienced a love crisis are in a very particular moment, all the fault of the transit of Venus and Mars. At work you have to learn to ask for help.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the moon is no longer against it so good for relationships with others and even if you are single the month of March will be very interesting for meetings. At work, if you are an employee, you could have good confirmations.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, a little subdued day for feelings so beware of any controversy with your partner. At work, the day is very particular, it is better not to go too far with one’s opinions.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 5 March 2023), a very beautiful day for feelings. Today you will be able to talk, go out, have fun and heal the unresolved situations of the last period. At work you have to choose but it won’t be that difficult because you already have clear ideas.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, if you are single, try to open up to new encounters and be less shy because heaven promises good things from a love point of view. You are highly stimulated at work but you are waiting for that opportunity that never seems to come.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, MARCH 5, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Leo: excellent stars for feelings. At work you will be called upon to make important decisions.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces