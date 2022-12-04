Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday, December 4, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as Your Facts) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday, December 4, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are having a fantastic weekend in terms of feelings, especially love which seems to have blossomed again. Both singles and couples are enjoying the moment. And they do well. It will be the same today, December 4th. Relaxation and peace.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 4 December 2022), as happened in the past few hours, even today you will have to pay close attention to feelings in general. The right time has not yet come to fall madly in love. It is useless to look for faults elsewhere. The fault lies with your often too closed attitude. Skip the bears and get out! Try to open up a little more.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are experiencing a passionate weekend in early December and many of you will also be able to rediscover the value of a couple over the next few hours. Anyone who has had problems or has been ill will need the help of family or important relationships to find themselves and make a great comeback.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, if it hasn’t happened yet, during today – Sunday 4th December – there will be continuous growth both in the sentimental and in the working fields. You will experience unique and unforgettable emotions and finally you will be able to clarify all the problems you had with a person very dear to you. In short, it will be a great weekend to enjoy to the fullest.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 4 December 2022), some of you may decide to change direction, to give a swerve to your love life which has stopped slightly, flattened. As for work, possible incoming calls and appointments. Stay alert and be ready to act.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in the sentimental field there may be excessive tensions that you have to manage in the best possible way. As far as work is concerned, those who work on the weekend could take it out on anyone who gets in the way of a project, knowing they’re right… Try to stay calm.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 4, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Gemini: you are experiencing a passionate weekend and many of you over the next few hours will also be able to rediscover the value of the couple.

