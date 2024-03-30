Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 31 March 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todaySunday 31 March 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, as far as feelings are concerned, the situation is quite calm in these hours of Sunday 31 March (Easter). As far as work is concerned, over the next few hours of this weekend, you may have important opportunities for professional growth.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 31 March 2024), Uranus is in opposition in these hours but don't worry: not everything will go wrong during the next few hours of this Easter day. Regarding work, some of you could use this period to change…

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in these Easter hours you are too nervous: try to remain calm during this day at the end of March. The advice is to remain calm and act calmly, thinking carefully about what to do. Consider every move before taking action.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, take personal, human and sentimental relationships very seriously. In love you are always very decisive and determined and always try to satisfy your partner's requests. That's fine, but don't overdo it. Calm.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 31 March 2024), it is time to carry forward the knowledge made in the past weeks of this month of March. You could establish a new relationship that will help you grow on a sentimental level. It will make you grow and improve. But everything will depend on you. The work is good too.

FISH

Dear Pisces, over the past few hours, Mars, Venus and Uranus have entered your sign which means that at this moment you could make acquaintances that will change your life or give new value to relationships that are important to you.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 31, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: give space to love and feelings in general. It could improve you quite a bit.

