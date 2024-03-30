Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 31 March 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Sunday 31st March 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during this Easter Sunday it is better to keep your nerves under control… Arguments could be around the corner even today, a day of celebration and relaxation. As far as work is concerned, if there is a project to carry out, it is the right time to try to achieve the objectives you have set for yourself. Courage. Roll up your sleeves.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 31 March 2024), during this Easter Sunday there will be a clear recovery on a physical level. As far as work is concerned, you must have patience and prudence to achieve the success you have long aspired to. A long time.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in these hours of Sunday 31 March 2024 you are quite under pressure due to the many, too many, work commitments. The weekend you are having could be important from a work point of view. But it's up to you: get busy.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, this weekend is full of work appointments for many of you. As far as feelings are concerned, this is not a happy period, but look forward with confidence. The bad weather will soon pass and you will smile again. You just have to hold on.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 31 March 2024), yours could be an important weekend for feelings, particularly for women who are looking for love. Have more confidence in yourself and yourself. The wind is turning.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, after a few days of difficulty you are in clear recovery, at least from a physical point of view. Put yourself out there to the fullest to reap the desired results.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, MARCH 31, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: an important weekend for love. Take the opportunity to enjoy everything thoroughly.

