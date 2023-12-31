Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 31 December 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todaySunday 31 December 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, New Year invites angry couples to make peace. Why end the year sulking? Changes at work are possible. Don't worry: the word changes is not synonymous with problems… It could also be good news. You will see that there will be excellent opportunities for success.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 31 December 2023), excellent news in love: favorable Sun, Mercury and Venus. Possible important meetings from a professional point of view. Your career could take a turn. Don't get angry if something doesn't go according to plan.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, good news in love, a beautiful New Year promises and an excellent start with the Moon and Mars in your sign. A good job idea could also arrive in the next few hours. Maybe a proposal you've been waiting for for a long time to start the new year off in the best possible way.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, those who have been single for a long time may not want to give up their freedom, however it may be worth the risk… As for work, you have the stars on your side from the beginning of 2024. Enjoy the moment! After all, these are festive days and you deserve some rest.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 31 December 2023), the Moon is in good aspect for love, think about what to do during the day and evening of New Year's Eve. Excellent news on the work front: Mars is favorable, you have both the idea and the possibility of starting again.

FISH

Dear Pisces, New Year's Eve will be a bit slow, perhaps you are not ready to do extreme things… As for work, there is an important project in sight, but you can think about it by February. There's still time. In short, enjoy a little relaxation and serenity for the moment. There are excellent opportunities for success.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 31, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one Scorpio: excellent day. Possible important meetings from a professional point of view.

