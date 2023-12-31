Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 31 December 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Sunday 31st dDecember 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, if you are looking for news in love, this last day of the year will bring it to you. As for work, there are new projects in sight. They await you in 2024. Get ready. You will be among the favorite signs. You will see that things will go right in every field.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 31 December 2023), “better few but good”, this is your point of view for the New Year you are about to face. As for work, if independent, it must be developed in the coming months, but pay maximum attention to your wallet.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, be careful in love, plan New Year's Eve well or you may not spend it as you would like… As for work, close the year with a pause for reflection. Think deeply about what has been done and what there will be to do in the coming months. There will be excellent opportunities in every field.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, a discreet sentimental end-of-year party awaits you, but try to be yourself and do what you feel without forcing yourself. Why appear to be something you are not? 2024 could bring news in the workplace with bonuses and advancements within the next 4 months.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 31 December 2023), the year ends with a favorable Moon. As far as work is concerned, Jupiter is favorable from next year, but think carefully about whether to continue projects undertaken recently.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Moon opposite in love, avoid controversies with partners and friends. Bite your tongue… If you have to work, it will be tiring, you won't be very concentrated. Better to unplug a bit. Relax.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, DECEMBER 31, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Bull: your motto for this New Year will be “better few but good”. Good news from love and work.

