Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday, April 30, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 30 April 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love if you are alone you would do well to look around carefully. This weekend will be a harbinger of beautiful emotions. Couples will rediscover more close-knit than ever! As far as work is concerned, there will be a great desire to get involved.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 30 April 2023), an interesting weekend for love, acronyms could have a special meeting. Work chapter: you have so many things to do and sometimes you can’t keep everything under control…

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, over the next few hours long-standing couples will finally be able to realize an important project that has been closed in the drawer for too long. Chapter work: there are ups and downs but be careful not to make hasty decisions.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, star positive for feelings this weekend in April! Couples will rediscover the desire to be together and today – April 30 – will prove to be particularly pleasant. As far as work is concerned, there are no major upheavals but try not to overdo it. Calm.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 30 April 2023), yours will be a slightly nervous sky for love, lately some quarrels with your partner are undermining the tranquility of the relationship. Postpone all important decisions. As for work, new projects are favored at this time in your life.

FISH

Dear Pisces, truly intriguing stars for love. If you have someone in your heart why don’t you step forward? Courage! Singles will be able to count on a series of lucky encounters that will give a certain panache to their love life. Work chapter: there may be important frictions.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 30, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, the luckiest among you is Libra: in love, if you are alone, you would do well to look around. Weekend full of beautiful emotions.

