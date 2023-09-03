Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 3 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 3 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, this day is beautiful for feelings and the moon in the sign gives beautiful emotions. Get ready to experience great adventures or solid sentimental relationships like you haven’t experienced in a long time. At work, be more organized. Prioritize yourself, you can’t do everything at the same time.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 3 September 2023), you have to be patient a little longer because soon Venus will no longer be in opposition. At work you are making a plan for your future. You will see that everything is fine.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you have a beautiful energy to pour all into love. At work there are news and possible changes of headquarters. Maybe new assignments or simply the desire to get something more from those around you. Dare and don’t be satisfied, you can achieve a lot.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, important days are coming for your love life which could take a turn. There is some uncertainty at work. You will be able to take away great satisfactions in every field. In every aspect of your life there will be a beacon ready to light your way.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 3 September 2023), love returns to the protagonist of your life and gives you moments of overwhelming passion. At work you need more effort. You will see that everything is fine. You just have to have a little more patience.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you have great love plans which, however, could suffer some stops these days. It’s a very busy time at work. Don’t cry over spilled milk. You rested in the summer, now it’s time to roll up your sleeves. The best is yet to come.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: in love you have big projects that you can carry on with enthusiasm, thanks to your savoir faire.

