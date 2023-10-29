Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 29 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: Sunday 29th October 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love the right time has come to experience feelings fully and start changes. On a work level, we need to step up and start laying the foundations for the future. You will see that little by little everything will be fine.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 29 October 2023), there is a need to clarify things in love but you are not the problem. You may be dealing with someone who doesn’t really know what they’re doing. As for work, the next few months will be important.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, be careful with love because there is a bit of tiredness in the air and even small arguments could turn into something bigger. At work the day isn’t exactly the best. You will see that little by little everything will be fine.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, Venus will return to your sign in the next few weeks and this is excellent news for you. If you have a long-lasting relationship, you will find comfort in your partner even if you are tired at work.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 29 October 2023), the time has come to clarify how things stand in love and make a choice between two people. On the work front, it is the right time to invest. You will see that little by little everything will be fine.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, in love the advice is to be cautious and prudent, especially in words. From a professional point of view there is still a lot to do but important changes are expected.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, OCTOBER 29, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Cancer: in the next few weeks Venus will return to the sign and bring with it good news and opportunities. Especially in love.

