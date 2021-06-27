Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 27 June 2021 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making the horoscope, which he exhibits on TV (in some Rai programs such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox foresee for today? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 27 June 2021, for the signs ofAries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online:

ARIES

Dear Aries, today – Sunday 27 June 2021 – will be an important day, it could represent the possibility of the redemption you have been waiting for so long. If you need to start a new project, don’t hesitate. Courage!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope, relationships between parents and children must be protected because this is a time when perplexities could arise, doubts that could lead to quarrels. Maybe you want something that, at least for the moment, you can’t have. Be patient.

GEMINI

Dear Gemini, your mind sometimes plays tricks and risks making you feel bad looking back, you must understand that the future and what awaits you is ahead of you. Possible pleasant and important encounters that will reassure your path even in the immediate future.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during the day today you will feel like you have to climb to the top and slowly you are trying to face all the trials. The most important thing, however, is to keep nerves and tensions at bay. Calm.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 27 June 2021), the day could be quite disappointing from a physical point of view. You come from very hard days that have stressed you out. Rest.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, feelings are too important to you and you know it well. Compared to the end of April or early May when there was a real crisis, the situation is now much better. Turn the page.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 27, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today is that of the Virgin: an excellent day from the point of view of feelings. Turn the page.

