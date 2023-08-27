Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 27 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 27 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

Dear Libras, this weekend that you are living intensely will be positive, it will be dedicated to love and, above all, today (Sunday 27 August 2023) will be the best day to impress someone. Even those who intend to start setting up projects for the autumn will be able to do more, as you have many projects in the drawer.

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 27 August 2023), you may feel a little tired. Every now and then you go through moments of strong tension and this happens because you are governed by Mars, the planet of aggression. At the same time, however, you are a water sign and, therefore, your tendency is to be lazy. Seek a healthy balance.

Dear Sagittarius, yours are promising and pleasant stars for today. Some will talk about love, while others will make big promises. Those who have a positive engagement, or have been with a person for some time, can think of a big project, a move or a marked change by the end of the year.

Dear Capricorns, those who have recently gone through a moment of great psycho-physical discomfort or a sentimental crisis must try to make up for lost ground at all costs. It’s a sky that promises well as far as the sentimental sphere is concerned. Great news as August has been a difficult and busy month.

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 27 August 2023), you are living days in which someone will say everything they think with the serious risk of generating difficulties both for themselves and for others. Today will be a better day, but the advice is not to put too much pressure on your body.

Dear Pisces, you are having important days, especially those who want to travel physically or mentally. Productive and relaxing days that will gratify your spirit.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: you are living important and rewarding hours.

