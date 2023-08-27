Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 27 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 27 aAugust 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the weekend you are experiencing will be dedicated to redemption. If your relationship is conflictual with a person who is far away, this will surely be a period of important choices and great intolerance. Some of you will be undecided between two stories and will find yourself having to make an important choice. Similar speech also at work.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 27 August 2023), you could start a new work project. Those who have made requests in the past will receive substantial aid. Possible solutions (in some cases unexpected) to solve problems that have recently arisen.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, Yours is an interesting late August 2023 weekend. Very interesting. Anyone who lives a love and wants to confirm it, absolutely must meet the person he loves this weekend. Furthermore, in this period there could be the possibility of reviving a love story.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, those who have closed themselves excessively, during the next few hours of this August Sunday will be able to speak and freely express even their moments of insecurity. If you closed (perhaps reluctantly or who knows why) a story in June, there are still good foundations and this weekend you could recover.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 27 August 2023), you don’t have much patience: in relationships with others or in love and friendship, you may have some doubts, but on Sunday you will be able to recover all ground lost. You will have to understand if you really love a person or not.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, today, Sunday 27 August, it will be preferable not to deal with thorny topics or those relating to the family. Some of you will be happy to travel or become the protagonist of productive activities. This is an interesting moment to evaluate some situations to be carried forward also on the working level.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 27, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: excellent news from the front of love! Seize the opportunities that arise.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces