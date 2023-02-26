Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday February 26, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, sunday 26 February 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during this weekend that you are living ardently, it will be important to re-establish some contacts in love. You want to be with real people and you want to express your idea of ​​the future to those who love you. Continue to have this self-confidence!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 26 February 2023), you are experiencing decidedly positive hours as far as work is concerned. Soon you will also be able to count on the Moon in a favorable aspect which will give you a big hand. If you reach out to customers, in case you have a business, you might get some feedback.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, over the next few hours you will have to try not to let work and financial problems enter the couple… This is not the case yet. If you can give good advice, make sure you give it to your real friends. Courage!

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the weekend you are experiencing will definitely be positive for feelings. But try not to create problems and act. When it comes to work, there are many planetary oppositions and the results are very different: try not to take unnecessary risks and think carefully about your moves.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 26 February 2023), in love you could be a little tense, nervous, due to some unresolved issues that have been keeping you anxious for some time. Something left unfinished could be managed, but calm and serenity will be needed. Courage.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are finally feeling a little better and recovering in all areas of your life. In some cases, it will be a very stressful day at the office which could cause excessive tiredness. Hold on.

