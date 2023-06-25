Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday June 25, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday June 25, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, love is about to return to the protagonist of your life but you need to change your attitude and let yourself go. Everything is going well at work and you are greatly admired by your colleagues. This will allow you to develop leadership skills and have new tasks.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 25 June 2023), the sphere of love is promising, therefore, open up more to others. Very interesting news arrives at work. It might be time for a raise or a new job, you deserve it.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, there is a bit of confusion in your heart, you need to understand which direction your feelings are going. Perhaps you are missing something or someone. But soon everything is fixed. There are good results at work. Maybe you will conquer a great goal. This affects both earnings and positions and prestige.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during today, Sunday June 25, 2023, do not lose faith in love, it is not a rule that things will go wrong. At work you are caught up in the routine. Be careful not to get bored in what you do, you will end up losing attention. When it’s like this, it’s better to look for new stimuli elsewhere.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 25 June 2023), there are many outstanding love issues that will need to be addressed as soon as possible. Your moment of glory is about to arrive at work.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during today – June 25th – you must not lose faith in yourself and in your abilities. Be more confident both in love and at work. From a professional point of view everything is going well even if you are always looking for something more.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: in love many situations are fixed and you can go back to believing in yourself and in your abilities.

