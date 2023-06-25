Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday June 25, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, sunday 25 June 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this Sunday brings a lot of positivity into your life and also some changes. Be ready and do not fear the arrival of news. The job? Better think about it tomorrow, for now, just relax. You need it, perhaps by taking a few first swims in the sea.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 25 June 2023), take a day for yourself and to recharge your batteries. There are new things coming at work. Maybe a raise or a new job that will allow you to take great satisfaction.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, take a day for yourself and to recharge your batteries. Everything is going well but you too need to rest and stop after a very busy period. There are new things coming at work. Maybe a raise or a new responsibility in each field.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you are feeling a little down in the dumps but don’t settle too much in this mood. It’s finally Sunday, you have to smile at the world around you. At work there is a lot of effort and satisfaction is lacking, but you have to hold on. The best is yet to come.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 25 June 2023), a beautiful day for emotions! Make the most of it. At work there is a lot of stress and tiredness too but you have to grit your teeth. Luckily, everything is fixed and you will be able to get good satisfaction.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, don’t close yourselves in love just because of past disappointments. Certainly something does not go as you would like, but you will soon be able to get back on track. A contract renewal arrives at work and also some satisfaction.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: there are big emotions on the way. Come back to roar.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces