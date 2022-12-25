Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday December 25, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday, December 25, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the days you are experiencing are very positive days both in the sentimental and working fields. Yours will be a truly excellent Christmas weekend. Enjoy it as a family.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 25 December 2022), these are Christmas days in which you will finally have positive feedback on the projects and ideas that you have launched with such passion in the recent past. Enjoy the moment and relax. Love? It’s the right time to confirm a story.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, try to recover on this Christmas day after a week characterized by days full of tiredness and nervousness. Don’t worry: the time for redemption is coming, even if important decisions have to be made.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, yours will be an important Christmas weekend: it will see you growing. Today’s, but also tomorrow’s, will be an important day for travel and travel but now you will have to try to control finances above all. Save as much as you can. There will be time to enjoy everything.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 25 December 2022), in these Christmas days you are growing a lot in terms of emotions and feelings and this positive moment will continue. Courage, throw yourself into new adventures! Really important hours await you.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, calm and prudence in the next few hours: don’t do more than you have to and avoid putting yourself on a pedestal. Attention it will not be a completely peaceful weekend for love but Venus will support you.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 25, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of Taurus: these are Christmas days in which you will finally have a positive response to your projects and ideas.

