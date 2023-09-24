Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 24 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 24th September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, all the stress and tiredness accumulated over the course of the week that has just ended will be felt over the next few hours. Stay calm and don’t blame those who have nothing to do with it. You need to relax.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 24 September 2023), you are a little agitated and under stress due to too many financial difficulties… This actually also applies to love. Business and work are good. Go on like this!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in this weekend at the end of September that you are experiencing, you will have the stars on your side, especially when it comes to love, but also to friendships and interpersonal relationships. Work chapter: you must find serenity again. The stars see you as absolutely favored in all areas.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, possible tensions within the couple for those in a stable relationship. The arguments could be due to the fact that you have to work on the weekend, while your partner has other projects and plans. Try to clarify everything and make peace.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 24 September 2023), yours will be a positive weekend, in particular for love: those who already live a long and consolidated relationship can take advantage of it to take a big step in after you. Those who are single can have important meetings. You have to get out of the house and get busy.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, positive weekend for your sign: your fear is that of not being able to materialize your projects, but if you don’t put the right effort into it it will be impossible for things to change… Courage!

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 24, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: positive weekend but you have to put in the effort.

