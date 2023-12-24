Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 24 December 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todaySunday 24 December 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, for you it will be a very important day in love, this Christmas you will be able to find your lost serenity again. New proposals arrive at work and you really want to do well: evaluate them calmly, analyzing the pros and cons.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 24 December 2023), it will be a very favorable day for you in love, with positive Venus that excites you and protects you. At work it is a period of growth, you can make new acquaintances and important meetings to progress in your career.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, on this Christmas Eve the waters are rough in love. Be careful of the controversies that will arise around you, perhaps because someone is envious of your success. At work, therefore, act with lead feet and without haste, looking around. This is not the time for risky choices.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, this favorable Moon in love allows you to resolve stress and tension. At work these are days of celebration and therefore of rest, but you will also be able to find the strength to go straight on your path and good news may arrive. In fact, you are tired of the same old routine.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 24 December 2023), it will be a positive day in love: if there have been tensions you can make peace and clarify. After all, at Christmas we are all better! At work, try to unplug a bit and not burden yourself with too many commitments.

FISH

Dear Pisces, it will be a day in which you will not give rise to new conflicts, given that lately you have done nothing but argue. This Christmas you will be thoughtful, perhaps you are missing someone special. Or something. Good news will arrive at work, prepare yourself in time.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 24, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: you can get great satisfaction. Be ready. You will see that there will be excellent opportunities for success to achieve great things.

