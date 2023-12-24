Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 24 December 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love everything is finally under control, and this in itself is an achievement. Avoid complications, especially in relationships with Capricorn. New proposals could arrive at work, evaluate them calmly: in general it is a good period to carry on your projects.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 24 December 2023), a subdued day in love awaits you, especially in the morning, but you recover from the afternoon. You can build something truly special at work in view of a 2024 that will see you as absolute protagonists.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, it's a somewhat subdued day in love, so try not to put too many irons on the fire, otherwise you risk getting burned. There is something wrong at work, on the other hand the Moon in this period is not so bright for your sign.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, for you it will be about reconciliation in love, after an objectively difficult period. In fact, you have a favorable Moon. Tiredness is making itself felt at work, take advantage of this Christmas break to recharge your batteries.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 24 December 2023), for you it will be a positive day full of emotions, thanks to the Moon in your sign. At work you are giving your best, but in the end your commitment and the sacrifices made will be rewarded. Soon you will be able to enjoy great satisfaction.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, with the Moon in your sign you can achieve great things. The sky above you is clear, take advantage of it. At work during this holiday period you will be able to get great satisfaction and demonstrate your value to everyone. Even though it's Christmas Eve, you can't completely switch off.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, DECEMBER 24, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: what a shining sky above your head! But also enjoy a little relaxation.

