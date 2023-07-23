Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 23 July 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, sunday 23rd July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this Sunday speaks of love and singles of the sign will be able to experience many emotions. At work, get ready because next week you will have the opportunity to sign a new contract. Try not to get upset if something doesn’t go the way you want.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 23 July 2023), those who have been in a couple for some time will feel the need for some new stimulus and, why not, also start thinking about a marriage or a child. At work you will reap all the fruits of your commitment.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you are feeling a little down in the dumps and it would be better not to fuel too many controversies. At work, don’t be afraid because even if it doesn’t show right away, you will be able to complete all your goals.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, if there is someone you like, do not hold back but declare your love for them. At work, on the other hand, there is a bit of an uproar and a new balance will need to be found. Maybe it’s time to look around and look for a soul mate.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 23 July 2023), there could be some interesting news in love, especially for singles therefore, keep your eyes peeled! At work, be careful, especially with new agreements because they could be changed at the last minute.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, on this day there is the moon making you more fascinating than ever so create opportunities to go out and be with your partner. At work, there may be some small bureaucratic problems. Try to do everything according to plan and don’t be upset if something doesn’t go as you would like. Soon everything is fixed.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: this moon makes you fascinated, take advantage of it to make conquests.

