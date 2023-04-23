Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday, April 23, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 23 April 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you have to put a lot of effort into relationships but it’s always worth it with the right person. At work there may be some small problems to solve. You will know how to get the most out of the situations that arise. Only then can you prove your worth.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 23 April 2023), a little patience is needed because this is a somewhat difficult moment for love. At work you will be rewarded for your efforts. You will show everyone what you are made of and you will be able to take away great satisfactions.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love you can experience strong emotions and get your wish. At work, perhaps the time has come to throw yourself into new adventures. Calmly weigh the pros and cons first, don’t be hasty. In fact, haste is always a bad adviser.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love you will be a little luckier than usual so take advantage of it. At work, use your positive energy to do something good and constructive. You will be able to achieve really great things. You don’t lack courage and commitment, but sometimes you should know how to go further.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 23 April 2023), beware of love squabbles. At work, on the other hand, it takes great effort to achieve satisfaction. Watch out for those who will try to put a spanner in your works, be superior.

FISH

Dear Pisces, in love there may be news and surprises, let yourself be overwhelmed by the unknown. At work, trust your colleagues a little more. You will be able to demonstrate what you are made of and all the great merits that those around you recognize you.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Capricorn: it’s a really good time in love, take advantage of it. It applies to both long-standing couples and those who have just started a story.

