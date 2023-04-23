Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday, April 23, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, sunday 23rd April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love it would be better to try to be more enterprising, throw yourself without too much hesitation. At work, on the other hand, commitments must be completed. Not everything has been going the right way lately, but you will be able to find a solution to the issues that are gripping you.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 23 April 2023), in love you need more commitment to continue the relationship. At work, don’t get caught up in too many anxieties but try to live more serenely. It affects your mental and psychic health.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love there is a beautiful atmosphere and a lot of desire to do. You will have excellent success and career opportunities. On the other hand, at work it takes a little patience to achieve all the goals you have set for yourself. But you will.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love there are many satisfactions that will come in these days. Perhaps you have met a soul mate, or a long-standing love has been confirmed. At work you rely only on yourself. On the contrary, perhaps you have to look around at those around you, because they are not always sincere.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 23 April 2023), in love the days ahead will be a bit difficult but don’t worry, if you are in a stable relationship there is nothing to fear. At work, if there are problems, seek help from a professional.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the time has come to seize the moment in love. At work, on the other hand, be careful because you might be a little too distracted. Something is not going right, but you will soon find solutions to the problems that are gripping you.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, APRIL 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: especially in love, as the Latins said, carpe diem.

