Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 22 October 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 22 October 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you have a beautiful energy to exploit all in love. Roll up your sleeves and you’ll see that everything will soon be fine. At work, if you are in an artistic sector, you will be blessed with luck. In short, everything is falling into place and going in the right direction.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 22 October 2023), this day is ideal for experiencing love in all its forms. At work, it’s best not to go against your colleagues. This is not the right time. Better to count to ten before opening your mouth.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, today, Sunday 22 October 2023, it is better not to get nervous with your partner because it is not the right day. At work it would be better to take a day off to recharge your batteries. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, love is about to become the protagonist of your life again. If you have been single for some time it may be the right time to take a breather and recharge your batteries. At work, the day is good but you have to put a little more effort into it. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 22 October 2023), immediately address the difficult conversations with your partner to resolve the issues left pending. At work you are in a moment of stress due to too many things to do.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, from today the stars become favorable again even if you are a little distracted in love. Maybe you are undecided about two people or even if you have been engaged for some time you have met someone who makes your heart beat faster. At work you are still waiting for some answers. Not everything is going right.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 22 OCTOBER 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one dand Pisces: the stars become favorable again, but be careful not to keep two feet in one shoe.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO