Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 22 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 22 eightbre 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today, Sunday 22 October 2023, is a day that requires patience and calm: try not to spend all your time at work, also experience love which, in the end, is the most important thing.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 22 October 2023), you will have the opportunity to recover some tranquility in love. At work it would be better to also analyze your own behavior and not just that of others.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if you have been in a relationship for a long time you should think about whether you are really happy or not. There’s an issue to resolve at work but it’s better to wait until next week. Things will work out sooner than expected.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, today, Sunday 22 October, in love it is better to immediately clarify what is wrong and good news and innovations are finally arriving at work. Maybe you’ll want to get back on track after a complex period, or rebuild a relationship that seems definitively compromised. You will see that things will get better.

ALL PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 22 October 2023), you are experiencing a fairly tense period in love but you should start thinking if you have the right person by your side or not. There are still some problems to deal with at work. Talk about it calmly and diplomatically, without wanting to bully others.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the relationships that arise now can become something serious and be careful at work because there could be changes in your contract. Maybe something is not going according to plan, but you will see that everything will soon be fixed. You just have to have a little more patience.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, OCTOBER 22, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: a relationship born in this period can bear hoped-for and juicy fruits.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES