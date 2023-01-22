Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday January 22, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 22 January 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, a subdued day, which could also bring some problems in love. You risk arguing with your partner over nonsense, it’s really not worth it. At work you must try to get the most out of it. Commit yourself and make an extra effort. The results will not be long in coming.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 22 January 2023), it will be a subdued day for your sign, especially as regards emotions and feelings:. What you need is some extra serenity. Otherwise, you risk making mistakes. At work, it is better to act immediately.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the positive influence of the Moon could also bring you some good news about feelings. Maybe you will finally meet your soul mate. There could be some very interesting offers at work. Evaluate them calmly, weighing the pros and cons.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, it will be an interesting day thanks to the Moon which will enter the sign and favor love. Great news for both singles and those with a long-standing relationship. Be careful at work, there may be complications. Go straight on your way.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 22 January 2023), you will be a little nervous but try not to say things out of turn: this applies both in love and at work. In the profession you must also try not to make hasty decisions.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, you will feel a little tired and stressed, but try to resist, because you will soon recover. At work, those who work in commerce are favored. You can get and close great deals with your know-how. Intuition to the stars.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 22, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Capricorn: excellent news in love both for singles and for those with a long-standing relationship.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 16-22 JANUARY 2023