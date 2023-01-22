Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday January 22, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday January 22, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, positive day thanks to the favorable Moon. You feel stronger in feelings and can meet new people or go on promising trips. At work, before starting a new job, ask for more information.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 22 January 2023), Venus is on your side so singles will be able to have important meetings and love again. Have a good day at work: new meetings will pave the way for you to success.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, a not very favorable day for love where you may have arguments with your partner. Try to keep calm. Maybe you need to try to make up for lost distances or time. At work you will start off great.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you feel very nervous also with regard to the sentimental sphere but try to postpone clarifications because at the moment the stars are not assisting you. At work, this is not the time to make missteps. Hold on to what you have.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 22 January 2023), you are agitated because of the Sun in opposition but we recommend you not to pour nervousness into the couple or family. You risk arguing unnecessarily. At work, you could resume a project that has been shelved for some time.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, it will be a tense and nervous day in love where there could be arguments in the couple. Some mishap could arise at work, but you have to carry on with your ideas and defend them against everything and everyone.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 22, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Aries: you can achieve great things thanks to these very positive stars.

