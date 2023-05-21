Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday May 21, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 21 May 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

Dear Libra, this Sunday in May smiles at singles. Interesting encounters will be possible over the next few hours. There comes a recovery period for couples. It can always be a good thing to organize something nice for the people you love. Unfavorable Venus will bring new difficulties.

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 21 May 2023), the weekend will open in the sign of couples, who will spend pleasant hours. From tomorrow, Monday 22nd, joy could fade, especially if you have hidden something from your partner… Eliminate dissatisfaction.

Dear Sagittarius, some quarrels will be possible in the next few hours. Indeed, it will be inevitable. During the weekend couples will have to be careful because there may be embarrassing moments to manage…. Soon you will be able to drive away that bad mood that you feel inside. As for work, possible important assignments ahead.

Dear Capricorns, you will soon have to make important decisions in your married life related to the house or the children. It is possible that we will come to some decisive clashes. Singles will have to be careful after the weekend, especially Tuesday. Warning: this is not the right time to make crazy investments.

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 21 May 2023), some uncertainty is possible in the coming days regarding newly born relationships. Singles will face significant expenses over the next few hours of this May. Work? Dose your strength before accepting new work commitments.

Dear Pisces, those who don’t have a romance soon may have an interesting encounter with Scorpio or Gemini. Nothing demanding, it could be a casual relationship. As for work, the weather is stormy, but you will soon see the rainbow. Hold on for a while longer.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Pisces: possible interesting meeting with Scorpio or Gemini.

