Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday May 21, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 21 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during this weekend (May 20-21) there could be moments of nervousness that could lead to arguments. Be patient and do not fall into the provocations that may arise. Is there any deadline to pay? Check carefully. Keep an eye on your health. Attention.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 21 May 2023), with a little good will, during this weekend it will be possible to overcome the clashes and nervousness that have occurred in the life of a couple. Try to stay calm and calm. Maximum prudence will be needed during negotiations and business.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the stars over the next few hours will be especially important for new encounters, especially for those who are single. If the love affairs are serious, it will be possible to regain the recently lost closeness. But it’s also up to you to take the right step…

CANCER

Dear Cancers, let the next few hours pass but then you will have to clarify with the partner with whom there has been friction. During the next few hours of this Sunday it will be better to be patient and very calm to avoid leading to worse quarrels. You are going through a period of great renewal. Indulge him.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 21 May 2023), special encounters are not excluded during this Sunday, especially with those born under the sign of Aries and Libra. Disagreements may arise in couples that need to be managed. You have to defend your ideas with clenched teeth. If they are valid…

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, during this Sunday at the end of May, heaven will be on the side of singles, even if you are returning from so much uncertainty. Couples should be careful due to the dissonant Moon. The novelties that arise in this period of the year must be seen from another point of view. Use your head well.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 21, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: the stars of the weekend are important for new encounters, especially for singles. Courage!

