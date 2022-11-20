Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday November 20, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday November 20, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini , Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, love during this time is decidedly chaotic. However, the next month will be dedicated to recovery, you can make great achievements. At work, be careful and do not rush, even if you have the opportunity to overtake others.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 20 November 2022), you must take your time because important speeches in love await you. At work you need absolute calm, don’t get anxious, even if something isn’t going according to plan. Try to roll up your sleeves.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, in love the situation improves after a period of great stress and tension. Couples in crisis will experience some tension between now and the end of this month, then everything will settle down. At work rather than looking for new offers, focus on what you have and on the challenges and tasks to be completed.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, in love you feel a strong distrust, as if what you have and what you do doesn’t satisfy you. But maybe if love isn’t there it’s because you don’t look for it. Prodigious recovery at work, with Mars inviting you to take situations head-on. Roll up your sleeves and prove your worth.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 20 November 2022), the next few days will be fundamental for love. Venus protects newly born couples, you can build something important. At work, you start an important project, even if it will only bear fruit in a few months.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in the past you have been burned by something that did not bear fruit. You could therefore be held back if you are looking for a new love. At work you are recovering, but a lot depends on what you have done in the past. Are you really satisfied?

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Lion: to roar again both in love and at work.

