Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 20 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 20 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, if you are alone, take advantage of this sky to expand your circle of friends, you may discover that there is actually something more behind a friendship. Interesting sky also for work, new projects are about to start.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 20 August 2023), you are a little confused in love, lately it’s as if nothing suits you and this bad mood also reverberates in the couple. At work, on the other hand, new and interesting projects starting in the autumn.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this Sunday’s stars invite you to let go especially if you have recently made the acquaintance of a charged person. At work, on the other hand, changes and course changes are possible between now and September. Be ready and don’t be afraid to face new things. They are not always negative.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you feel light and your partner appreciates your renewed serenity! Why don’t you organize something nice for this Sunday? There will be some changes at work in September and this worries you but don’t wrap your head before you fall.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 20 August 2023), an interesting sky for long-term couples, I do not exclude the possibility of putting important family projects in the pipeline. At work, you have great energy, use it to achieve the goals you set for yourself. But also take the opportunity to rest and take care of friends and relatives.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a really interesting sky for love and on the other hand this is an extremely important sector of existence for a romantic and dreamy sign like yours! At work you want to get certain answers and waiting to get them makes you nervous, making you nervous!

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: a truly excellent sky from every point of view. At work put aside the nervousness.

