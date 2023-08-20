Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 20 August 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Sunday 20 August 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this sky is beautiful for feelings, if you are interested in a person, do not hesitate to come forward. On the other hand, good news is coming at work. You can soon take away great satisfaction, demonstrating what you are made of.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 20 August 2023), intriguing sky for relationships! If you’re just looking around, you might be in for a nice surprise. Favorite new collaborations. You will be able to obtain great satisfactions in every field.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, an intriguing sky for those who want to get involved after a sentimental break. At work you are giving yourself a lot to do and the satisfactions will not be lacking. You will see that everything is fine if there have been difficult moments. With a little effort, everything works out.



CANCER

Dear Cancers, this Sunday is a sky that speaks of love, if you have recently met a nice person, don’t let him get away. News coming to work. Maybe a promotion or a raise.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 20 August 2023), if there is something wrong, don’t withdraw into yourself but try to establish a constructive dialogue with your partner. At work, however, your commitment will soon be rewarded.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, this sky is beautiful for couples who love each other, who knows if someone will think about legalizing a union. At work you want to put yourself on the line and fatigue doesn’t scare you. You will be able to take away great satisfactions, but also remember that you need to switch off and rest.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, AUGUST 20, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: excellent opportunities for long-standing couples.

