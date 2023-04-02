Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday, April 2, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 2nd April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the stars speak of love and wishes come true. As far as work is concerned, this day promises well even if there is still some accumulated stress. Take advantage of the weekend to unplug and recharge your batteries, your serenity depends on it.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 2 April 2023), the desire to dedicate more time to the partner you had somewhat neglected returns. At work, if you are an employee and you are not satisfied with it, start looking around for change.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, beware of any small disagreements in the family, especially with someone from Scorpio, Leo and Aquarius. At work there is a lack of satisfaction but new proposals will arrive. Evaluate the pros and cons calmly before accepting, it would be an important change in your life.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, get busy because love will smile at you. If you are self-employed, now is the right time to do more. Only with a lot of effort can you upset the competition and achieve many successes, economic and beyond.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 2 April 2023), agitation should be kept under control so as not to ruin the atmosphere in love. At work, finish everything in the morning because then you will become a little listless.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, this is a beautiful day to experience the emotions of love to the fullest. If you have a partner, organize something nice together like a trip out of town. If you don’t have it, it may be time to look for it. As far as work is concerned, it would be better to seize all the news on the fly.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, APRIL 2, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: a period of great news both in love and at work, be ready.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces