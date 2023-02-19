Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday February 19, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday February 19, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, it will be necessary to be clear with the partner. If you are not convinced about your relationship, end it. Solutions for recently born problems come to work. You will know how to make the most of your diplomacy and you have what it takes to do well in every field.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 19 February 2023), it’s very intriguing this weekend from a love point of view. Make use of it. At work it is a good time and on the 22nd of the month you will receive good news. Have some patience.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, there are no excessive complications in love and the weekend offers some beautiful moments to share with your loved one. At work, cut dry branches and take a break for reflection. You need a change of scenery. You are tired of the usual routine, you need to find new stimuli.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, make yourself count more. Singles can make new encounters. At work it would be better to put your feet on the ground and make more realistic choices. There is some melancholy. You have to demonstrate your talent, and if you don’t feel appreciated and valued enough, maybe you should move on.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 19 February 2023), the time has come to unblock the emotions. At work, good for self-employed people and for new projects. You can show everyone what you’re made of.

FISH

Dear Pisces, avoid any kind of confrontation in love and try to relax. Well at work, a decidedly better period than the previous one is coming. You will be able to demonstrate what pasta you are made of. You have all the credentials to do well, believe more in your possibilities.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: do not hold back, demonstrate and fully experience all the emotions you feel. You will not be disappointed.

