Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 19 December 2021 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAUL FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers its forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as Mezzogiorno in Famiglia and I fatti tua) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 19 December 2021, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, many of you right now would like to stay elsewhere. In a different place than where they are and are forced to stay. At this stage it seems that you are not happy with anything or in any case you would like to improve everything around you. Try to keep this state of perennial turmoil in check. Relax.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Sunday 19 December 2021), this weekend may surprise you. If you are single you go to parties, hang out with people, go to the gym… Live. Venus has an aspect that is not easy to manage: you risk putting those around you to the test over the limit.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you are having a very interesting weekend for work. Jupiter has changed sign but in recent months it should have brought some good news or sudden changes. Good news from love.

ALL THE HOROSCOPES OF PAOLO FOX

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, in love disagreements and clashes can arise: do not make rash decisions. Listen rather than act should be your motto in the next few hours. Use your head.

FISH TANK

Dear Aquarius, according to today’s Paolo Fox horoscope (Sunday 19 December 2021), the Moon is favorable and will help overcome the perplexities that have arisen in your head. The idea is not to live a Christmas full of chaos… You will seek the intimacy and unity of the family.

AFFINITIES FOR COUPLES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, in the next few hours possible some perplexities, especially for those who have to organize the Christmas dinner or for those who have a family meeting. The hope is not to have to give too many gifts at the last moment.

THE HOROSCOPE OF PAUL FOX 2021

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 19, 2021, ACCORDING TO PAUL FOX

The sign luckier among you, according to the horoscope of Paolo Fox today, is that of Aquarius: the Moon is favorable and helps to overcome perplexities.

TODAY’S FORECASTS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: DECEMBER 13-19