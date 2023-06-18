Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday June 18, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 18 June 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the time has come to show all your love to the person you like. At work you are satisfied so keep it up. You will be able to achieve great things, don’t be afraid if someone tries to put a spoke in your wheels.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 18 June 2023), the moon shines in your sky and brings new emotions. At work everything seems to be slow for now. It requires patience. You will shine too. You just have to wait a little longer. Then you will see that soon everything is fine.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, love again causes a few moments of nervousness and dissatisfaction. You’re not in top shape at work, so take a break for a day. You’ll be able to demonstrate what you’re made of, don’t blame yourself if something doesn’t go as you would like.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, this Sunday you are energetic and full of desire to love. Take advantage of these positive emotions. At work, do everything you have to without putting it off. Better an egg today than a chicken tomorrow.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 18 June 2023), this day is beautiful with a sky, finally, in your favor. At work, you may receive an important call. Keep your cell phone by your side and you won’t be disappointed.

FISH

Dear Pisces, there may be some doubts about love, but talk about it with your partner. It is useless to keep everything inside, you risk then taking it out on those around you. At work you are thinking about the future but you just have to believe in yourself a little more. Only then can others do it. What more do you want?

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: you have irrepressible energy and a great desire to do well. Don’t give up on your dreams and the goals you set for yourself.

