Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday June 18, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 18 June 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the stars speak of love so make the most of this auspicious moment. At work, don’t let the negative attitude of others affect you. Someone will try to throw a spoke in your wheels, but you will know how to achieve great things and don’t be upset if everything doesn’t go according to plan.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 18 June 2023), in love there is a need to clarify how things are and at work it is better to keep calm and not be hasty. You will be able to achieve great things but never lose your humility.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, on this day take advantage of your ironic side to conquer others. At work you have to take small steps forward without exaggerating. Sometimes to achieve great things you need slow and cadenced steps, without getting caught up in a hurry.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, a day of reflection and introspection. At work, it’s better to settle for the moment and not leave everything alone on a whim. You will be able to achieve great things and take away great satisfactions, but don’t be angry if something doesn’t go according to plan.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 18 June 2023), a very interesting day for the feelings that you have been somewhat neglecting lately. At work, projects are good but to get results you need to be patient.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, beware of this opposite moon that does some mischief. If you have to make decisions, better to postpone. There is some stress at work, take a break. Luckily, summer is near and you can enjoy great satisfaction, but above all rest and recharge your batteries.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 18, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox Today is that of Leo: an excellent day for feelings, you will be able to achieve great things.

