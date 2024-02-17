Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 18 February 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todaySunday 18 February 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, if you have to discuss important issues with a family member, do so as soon as possible. Take action instead of thinking about it. The next few days will be crucial for those who work independently. Great satisfactions will arrive by the middle of March. Be ready to seize them. The past is now slipping away from you: you are looking at things in the right perspective.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 18 February 2024), in this period the stars are smiling at you, you are also a good reference for those around you. Many of you are strong, but the problems and commitments you have during this period are many and tend to bore you. Now you are able to strengthen references in the sentimental sphere.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, over the next few days of this month of February you will be watching… Maybe someone has disappointed you or a project you had in the pipeline will fail. For the next few hours, exercise caution in your relationships with others.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the weekend you are experiencing will be very interesting for you. Those who had experienced a period of crisis at work are now more convinced of what they do. Be careful of any discomfort that may arise during the day. Bite your tongue before you say something wrong.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 18 February 2024), those who have their own business will not have to isolate themselves: over the next few hours of this month there will be many rewards. But keep in mind that it is still a sensitive time for money or legal matters. Meetings are favoured.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are now more available to those around you and in general also more optimistic. For some time you have loved each other even more. This will also have a positive impact on your mental and physical health and at work.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that of Scorpio: in this period the stars smile on you, you are also a good reference for those around you.

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO