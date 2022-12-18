Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday December 18, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 18 December 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, in these hours of Sunday 18th December many of you would like to stay in a different place from where you are. At this stage it seems that you are not happy with anything or at least you would like to improve everything. Don’t worry: it will pass soon.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 18 December 2022), this weekend could surprise you a lot. If you are single go to parties, meet new people, go to the gym. In short, get out of the house! Venus has an aspect that is not easy to manage and therefore you risk putting those around you to the test.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, news is coming regarding work. Jupiter has changed sign but in the last months of this 2022 it should have brought some good news or sudden changes. Weekend also useful for love.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in these hours of Sunday 18 December 2022 you are and will be particularly nervous. Dissension can arise in love: do not make hasty decisions. Listen rather than act. Courage!

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 18 December 2022), the Moon is favorable and will help you overcome the perplexities that have arisen recently. The idea is not to experience a chaotic Christmas… You will seek the intimacy and unity of the family. A safe haven for you.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, during the weekend you are experiencing there may be too many perplexities, especially for those who have to organize the Christmas dinner or for those who have a family meeting tomorrow, December 18th. The hope is not to have to give too many gifts at the last minute. A little organization wouldn’t hurt.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2022

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 18, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Sagittarius: Jupiter has changed sign but in the last few months it should have brought some good news or sudden changes.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO

THE HOROSCOPE OF THE WEEK: 12-18 DECEMBER 2022