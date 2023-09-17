Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 17 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 17 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, during today, Sunday 17 September 2023, beautiful emotions arrive on this day, enjoy them all. Good at work for earnings even if you want new stimuli. It’s not just the bank transfer that counts at the end of the month, even if that is substantial and rewarding.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 17 September 2023), you will be able to experience strong emotions with your partner. At work, however, keep your nervous nature at bay. Sometimes you have worrying outbursts of anger. Count to ten before opening your mouth.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, today (September 17) pushes you towards a great recovery in love. At work, be careful of your colleagues, they could play a trick on you. In fact, not everyone is sincere and correct, there are those who will try to put a spanner in your works, perhaps because they are envious of your success.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, today is a day to be taken with a pinch of salt: in love it is still a moment of chaos but at work believe in yourself more, you lack nothing. Indeed, it is precisely on days like this that you must achieve great things, as you have not done so far. You can soon recover and get great satisfaction.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 17 September 2023), you are quite confused today, especially in the sentimental sphere. At work expect interesting calls. Maybe the time has come to evaluate new calls and proposals.

FISH

Dear Pisces, don’t let events get you down, face love and life with determination. There’s a big change coming at work. Maybe it’s time to look for new stimuli because you’re tired of the usual routine.

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: a great turning point is coming at work. In love not everything goes according to plan but you will see that everything will soon be fine.

